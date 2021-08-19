<p>If you have ever wondered about the tax consequences of opening a bottle of wine in Europe, today\u2019s map will provide you with some insights.<\/p>\n<p>As one might expect, southern European countries that are well-known for their wines\u2014such as France, Greece, Portugal, and Spain\u2014either don\u2019t tax it or do so at a very low rate. But travel north and you\u2019ll see countries that tend to levy taxes on wine\u2014and often hefty taxes.<\/p>\n<p><a href="https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax.png"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-88387" src="https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax.png" alt="2021 wine taxes in Europe. Compare excise duty on wine, including germany wine tax, spain wine tax, and france wine tax" srcset="https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax.png 1330w, https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax-300x290.png 300w, https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax-768x743.png 768w, https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax-1024x990.png 1024w, https:\/\/files.taxfoundation.org\/20210818173726\/2021-wine-taxes-in-Europe.-Compare-excise-duty-on-wine-including-germany-wine-tax-spain-wine-tax-and-france-wine-tax-1200x1160.png 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 1330px) 100vw, 1330px" \/><\/a><\/p>\n<p>While 13 of the countries covered levy an <a id="anchor74471" class="tooltip__anchor" href="https:\/\/taxfoundation.org\/tax-basics\/excise-tax\/">excise tax<\/a> on wine, they do so at very different rates. The highest wine tax can be found in Ireland, at \u20ac3.19 (US $3.63) per standard size wine bottle (0.75 liters or 0.20 gallons). Finland and the United Kingdom are next, at \u20ac3.16 ($3.60) and \u20ac2.51 ($2.86), respectively.<\/p>\n<p>Of the countries levying a wine tax, the lowest rate can be found in a country well-known for its wine: France, where a very low tax \u20ac0.03 ($0.03) per bottle is levied. Malta (\u20ac0.15 or $0.18) and Poland (\u20ac0.29 or $0.33) tax wine at the second and third lowest rates.<\/p>\n<p>All European countries covered also levy a <a href="https:\/\/taxfoundation.org\/value-added-tax-2021-vat-rates-in-europe\/">value-added tax (VAT)<\/a> on wine, which is a tax charged on the sales value of the wine bottle. The excise amounts shown in the map relate only to excise taxes and do not include the VAT.<\/p>\n<table>\n<caption>Excise Duties on Wine in European Union (EU) Member States and the United Kingdom, as of July 2021<\/caption>\n<thead>\n<tr>\n<th rowspan="2">Country<\/th>\n<th colspan="2">Excise Duty per Standard Sized Wine Bottle (0.75 liters or 0.20 gallons)<\/th>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<th>Euros<\/th>\n<th>US-Dollars<\/th>\n<\/tr>\n<\/thead>\n<tbody>\n<tr>\n<td>Austria (AT)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Belgium (BE)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.56<\/td>\n<td>$0.64<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Bulgaria (BG)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Croatia (HR)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Cyprus (CY)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Czech Republic (CZ)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Denmark (DK)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac1.13<\/td>\n<td>$1.29<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Estonia (EE)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac1.11<\/td>\n<td>$1.26<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Finland (FI)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac3.16<\/td>\n<td>$3.60<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>France (FR)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.03<\/td>\n<td>$0.03<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Germany (DE)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Greece (GR)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Hungary (HU)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Ireland (IE)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac3.19<\/td>\n<td>$3.63<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Italy (IT)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Latvia (LV)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.83<\/td>\n<td>$0.95<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Lithuania (LT)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac1.24<\/td>\n<td>$1.41<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Luxembourg (LU)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Malta (MT)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.15<\/td>\n<td>$0.18<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Netherlands (NL)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.66<\/td>\n<td>$0.76<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Poland (PL)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac0.29<\/td>\n<td>$0.33<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Portugal (PT)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Romania (RO)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Slovakia (SK)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Slovenia (SI)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Spain (ES)<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<td>–<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>Sweden (SE)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac1.87<\/td>\n<td>$2.14<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<tr>\n<td>United Kingdom (GB)<\/td>\n<td>\u20ac2.51<\/td>\n<td>$2.86<\/td>\n<\/tr>\n<\/tbody>\n<tfoot>\n<tr>\n<td colspan="3">\n<p>Source: European Commission, \u201cTaxes in Europe Database,\u201d accessed July 23, 2021, <a href="https:\/\/ec.europa.eu\/taxation_customs\/tedb\/splSearchForm.html">https:\/\/ec.europa.eu\/taxation_customs\/tedb\/splSearchForm.html<\/a>; and Gov.uk, \u201cTax on shopping and services: Alcohol and tobacco duties,\u201d <a href="https:\/\/www.gov.uk\/tax-on-shopping\/alcohol-tobacco">https:\/\/www.gov.uk\/tax-on-shopping\/alcohol-tobacco<\/a>.<\/p>\n<p>Note: Some countries have different excise duties on wines with very low and\/or very high alcohol content. The average 2020 exchange rate provided by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was used for the conversion from euros to dollars (USD 1 = EUR 0.877).